New Jersey man finds wads of cash from 1934 buried under his home

Money may not grow on trees, but it just might under your house.

A New Jersey man excavating debris around his house last week found a wad of bills dated 1934, totaling about $1,000, NJ Advance Media reports.

Last Friday, Rich Gilson was using a mini-excavator while working on the 1920s-era home in Wildwood that he and his wife, Suzanne, bought about four years ago. He came across plenty of rocks and the old foundation when he noticed two “little round things” that were roughly two inches in diameter and three and a half inches long.

“I thought they were weeds,” Gilson told NJ Advance Media. “I picked them up and just threw them aside and they went into the pile I was using for fill.”

Gilson returned to working on the house on Sunday when he got a closer look at one of the objects and realized it was money.

“I got to look at the edge and it had a green tint to it and I said, ‘This is money,’” Gilson said. “It looked like little mini-cigars all bound up together. As I broke it apart, I started to see what it was.”

Gilson found a sort of jackpot — $10 and $20 bills, totaling $1,000. Gilson said the cash had been hidden under the porch in an area someone could have gotten to through a crawlspace.

“It was pretty shallow, too,” Gilson said. “Somebody had to crawl under there and dig a hole in that crawl space.”

He also noticed all the bills were from the same year, during the Depression.

“Every bill is dated 1934, Series A, which I thought was strange,” he said. “If you go in your pocket right now and look at your bills … they’re not all the same year. It just doesn’t happen that way.”

Taking inflation into account, $1,000 in 1934 is the equivalent of more than $21,000 today. Gilson can’t say for sure, but he believes the money was acquired through shady means.

“My sense is that something fishy happened,” he said. “Somehow, somebody got new bills, rolled them up like that, put them in a jar. Somebody was hiding it, not just under their bed or in a wall for safe keeping.”

Gilson, who says he has been told his property was home to a brothel at one time, noted a lot the bills are in good condition. He also plans to keep his newfound windfall.

“I don’t see myself spending this money,” Gilson said. “The story’s too good for what it’s worth.”