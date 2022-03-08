Nearly 4,000 couples have been married during Russian invasion, Ukraine government says

In bomb shelters and battle fronts, in wedding dresses and military fatigues, thousands of Ukrainian couples are getting married in the midst of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's Ministry of Justice shared on Facebook Sunday that 3,973 couples have tied the knot in the first 10 days since Russia launched a massive invasion.

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov listen to a priest at their wedding at a checkpoint in Kyiv on March 6. Mykola Tymchenko / Reuters

"No matter how the enemy wants to destroy and break us, but life goes on.. And a new is born, despite the war," the government wrote.

"Despite Russia’s armed aggression, Ukrainians do not lose their spirit and strength of faith. The enemy will be destroyed! We will win!"

The ministry also shared a series of photos of various couples celebrating their makeshift weddings, some in military fatigues and others in traditional dress.

One of those weddings occurred on Sunday near the battle front in the capital city of Kyiv. Bride Lesia Ivashchenko wore a veil and a camouflage uniform, holding flowers as she married husband Valerii Fylymonov after 22 years together.

Ukrainian volunteers throw rose petals over newly-married members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, on their wedding ceremony on Sunday. Efrem Lukatsky / AP

The couple, who have an 18-year-old daughter together, made their love official after Ivashchenko had not seen her husband since the beginning of Russia's invasion, according to The Associated Press. She left her job to join the forces defending territory just outside Kyiv.

"I'm happy, but my heart is crying because of war," she told NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel after the ceremony.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko was there to congratulate the couple on their wedding near the battle front in Kyiv. Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother, Wladimir, a pair of former heavyweight boxing champions, were there to congratulate the couple. A drone fitted to drop explosives instead dropped rose petals during the ceremony.

The government also noted in its Facebook post that 4,311 babies have been born across the country since the start of the invasion.