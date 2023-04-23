NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell steps down following investigation into inappropriate conduct

Jeff Shell, the CEO of NBCUniversal, is stepping down “effective immediately,” according to a statement released by Comcast Corporation on Sunday, April 23.

Comcast made the announcement Sunday afternoon following an “investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct,” the statement said.

“We are disappointed to share this news with you,” read the statement issued by Brian L. Roberts and Mike Cavanaugh, the CEO and president of Comcast respectively. “We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.”

Jeff Shell in Los Angeles in 2019. Rob Latour / Variety via Getty Images file

Comcast did not clarify how Shell violated company policy, but in a statement, the former NBCUniversal CEO said he had “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” Shell said. “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down.”

Shell was appointed CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. Previously, Shell was Chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of Today.com.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.