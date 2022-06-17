Multiple people shot at Alabama church, police say

Multiple people have been shot at a church in the Birmingham, Alabama, area on Thursday, police said.

The number of people shot at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills and their conditions were not disclosed.

An exterior view of St Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Al. Google Maps

The suspect is in custody in the shooting, which occurred around 6:20 p.m, police said.

Vestavia Hills police did not provide any additional details about the shooting.

Kelley Hudlow, missioner for clergy formation for the diocese, told NBC affiliate WVTM of Birmingham that people have been injured, but she did not know more.

“We’re kind of like with everyone else, just waiting to learn more,” she said. “Currently we are praying for healing and safety.”

The police department responded at 6:22 p.m. on a call for an active shooter. Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments were at the scene, police said.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and it’s scary,” Hudlow said.

Vestavia Hills is a city of around 39,000 southeast of Birmingham.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.