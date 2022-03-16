A head-on crash in Texas between a pickup truck and a passenger van carrying a college golf team from New Mexico killed an unknown number of people on Tuesday night, including multiple players and the team's coach, officials said.

A Ford F-150 and a 17-passenger van carrying members of the men's and women's golf teams from the University of the Southwest in New Mexico collided on a two-lane road in Andrews County, Texas, at 8:17 p.m. local time, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said.

University of the Southwest President Quint Sherman told NBC News it was a 12-passenger van driven by the head coach and carrying between seven and nine students.

Authorities have not released the names of those who died and were not sure how many were killed due to the nature of the crash, which involved both vehicles catching on fire. The DPS confirmed there were fatalities in both vehicles, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The van carrying the golf teams was traveling north and the pickup truck was heading south when they collided, police said. The golf teams had been competing in Midland, Texas, in the Tanklogix Collegiate tournament, according to an Instagram post earlier in the day by the university's athletic department.

Thurman confirmed in a statement that head coach Tyler James and members of the team were killed, while two other students were airlifted to the hospital.

“We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach,” Thurman said in a statement. “My understanding is that two of our students have survived and have been airlifted to University hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries. We would ask for prayers for their recovery and for comfort and strength for all of families and friends and students of those whose lives have been lost.”

James was in his first season as the head coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams at the university, according to the website of the school, which is located in Hobbs, New Mexico.