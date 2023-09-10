A magnitude 3.9 aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they prayed for victims of the nation’s strongest earthquake in more than a century and worked to rescue survivors while soldiers and workers brought water and supplies to mountain villages in ruins.

Those same areas were shaken anew Sunday by a 3.9-magnitude quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It wasn’t immediately clear if the temblor caused more damage or casualties, but it was likely strong enough to rattle nerves in areas where damage has left buildings unstable and people have spoken of their fears of aftershocks.

The number of fatalities connected to Friday night’s earthquake remained officially at 2,012 early Sept. 10, with 2,059 believed to be injured, 1,404 critically, according to the Royal Armed Forces.

Women cry as they mourn victims of the earthquake in Moulay Brahim in the province of Al Haouz, Morocco, on Sept. 10, 2023. Fernando Sanchez / Europa Press via AP

The 6.8-magnitude quake occurred in the Moroccan High Atlas Mountain range, about 46 miles southeast of Marrakech, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Residents of Marrakech, one of the kingdom’s six major cities, slept outdoors overnight, fearful of another major quake and discomforted by aftershocks. Other townspeople wandered aimlessly through streets littered with debris. Some buildings were destroyed or severely damaged, while others survived and stood proud amid the rubble.

Searchers continued to find victims in the High Atlas Mountains. The epicenter of Friday’s temblor was near the range’s ski resort town of Oukaïmeden, about 50 miles south of Marrakech, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There have been no reports of U.S. citizens killed in the earthquake, but the U.S. Embassy in Rabat said a small number of Americans may have been injured.

France says it is in touch with Moroccan authorities and is ready to deploy resources such as search and rescue teams on short notice.

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said this morning that Morocco has not yet requested international assistance, adding that authorities will first evaluate the situation before requesting the help they need.

No French citizens have been repatriated from Morocco following the earthquake, Legendre told franceinfo radio.

Spain said this morning it was immediately sending search and rescue teams to help find survivors after a formal request from its maritime neighbor.

“I can confirm that Morocco has officially requested rescue and rescue aid from Spain,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in a statement from India’s capital, where he was attending the G20 summit. He said he had received a call from his counterpart in Rabat requesting the aid earlier this morning.

“Once again, I would like to convey all the condolences and solidarity of the Spanish Government and the Spanish people to Morocco and the Moroccan people, and especially to the almost one million Moroccans who live with us on a daily basis in so many parts of Spain,” Albares said.

American in Morocco recalls apartment shaking, community response

Author TaNesha Barnes said last night’s earthquake was like nothing else she had ever felt. The walls of the American’s Marrakech area apartment complex came alive and shook throughout what she described as an achingly long-term temblor.

Afterward neighbors, all physically unharmed, gathered outside, and pretty much stayed there amid frightening aftershocks. Barnes said the community she now calls home has been a rock for those who need help recovering from the temblor. “People are stocking up to help other people,” she said in a Zoom interview last night.

“There’s a sense of love, prayer and sharing,” said Barnes, the CEO of Mwasi Creative Community, which aims to help Black Americans heal from traumatic and often racist and discriminatory experiences through retreats in Morocco.

The city of Marrakech was alighted by entire neighborhoods moving outdoors in the wake of Friday’s quake. The response has only strengthened her resolve that it is the place for her healing community

“We stayed outside,” Barnes said. “All of our Moroccan friends called as if we were family to make sure we were OK.”

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.