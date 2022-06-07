Missing 4-year-old found safe in Montana after two days on his own outdoors

Rescuers found a “hungry, thirsty” and cold little boy Sunday after he had gone missing two days earlier near his home in Montana, authorities said.

Ryker Webb, 4, though, was in otherwise good shape after his harrowing adventure in far northwest Montana, officials said.

Ryker Webb. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office - Montana via Facebook

The boy was reported missing Friday afternoon near mile marker 18 of state Highway 56, south of Troy and east of Bull Lake, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said search efforts using helicopters and drones were hampered over the weekend by “very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling.”

But Ryker was found Sunday afternoon near Pine Ridge Road and South Fork Bull River Road in Sanders County, about 2.4 miles from where he went missing, a sheriff’s dispatcher said Monday.

The little boy “was in good spirits and apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold,” according to the sheriff’s statement.

The temperature fell into the low 40s in Missoula on Saturday, with a quarter inch of rain hitting the ground.

He was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for evaluation.

