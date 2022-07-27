Feeling lucky? The Mega Millions jackpot is over $1B for just the third time ever

The Mega Millions lottery is a bit of a misnomer after Tuesday night's drawing.

With no one holding a perfect match for the six winning numbers — 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66, as well as the gold Mega Ball 15 — the jackpot now has risen to a mega-billion proportion.

The estimated windfall up for grabs for the next drawing, on Friday, July 29, now stands at $1.02 billion.

“We look with anticipation on the growing jackpot,” Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium Pat McDonald said in a statement Wednesday. “Seeing the jackpot build over a period of months and reaching the billion-dollar mark is truly breathtaking. We encourage customers to keep play in balance and enjoy the ride. Someone is going to win.”

But no one has won the top prize for quite a while.

The current jackpot run began April 19, after someone claimed a big win in Tennessee four days earlier.

Now, with a prize of more than $1 billion at stake, it marks only the third time in the game's 20-year history that the jackpot has risen to a 10-digit figure.

In January of last year, the prize hit $1.050 billion, and in October of 2018, the Mega Millions saw an all-time high for any single-ticket lottery win when the jackpot reached a staggering 1.537 billion.

But make no mistake, even without a mega winner in recent months, many have walked away from the lottery with tidy sums of their own Tuesday.

Nine ticket holders had five of the six numbers correct, with eight of them winning $1 million. However, one chose to pay for the Megaplier ticket option, meaning they landed triple that amount. Thousands more earned prizes ranging from $2 to $30,000.

The Mega Millions lottery is available in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is not an option in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.