Mega Millions jackpot reaches $790 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $790 million after no lottery ticket matched the winning six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winning numbers were the white balls 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16, according to the lottery’s website.

After no one won Friday night’s $630 million prize, which is equivalent to about $388 million in cash, lottery players will have a chance at winning a heftier cash prize on the next drawing Tuesday.

The estimated cash prize for the $790 million jackpot is about $464.4 million, according to a Mega Millions press release.

“There have been only three lottery jackpots ever won — in any game — at a higher level than next Tuesday’s estimated prize of $790 million,” they said in a statement.

Two of those wins were Mega Millions jackpots of more than $1 billion. One was worth $1.050 billion was won this past January in Michigan and another one worth $1.537 billion was won in South Carolina on October 2018. However, the current world record lottery prize is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on January 2016, according to a Mega Millions.

Millions of people still won money in Friday night’s drawing — a total of 3,428,412 winning tickets at all prize levels, according to Mega Millions.

Four of those winners drew the first five numbers, landing the game’s second prize. Three of the prizes are worth $3 million each because they included the optional Megaplier, tripling the winning amount Friday night. The fourth winner earned a $1 million prize.

The $3 million winning tickets were sold in New Jersey, New York and Delaware, representing the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in that state, according to the lottery game. The $1 million one was sold in Virginia.

