IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

Mass shooting leaves 17 injured in Milwaukee near NBA playoff game

Ten people were taken into custody and nine guns recovered, police said.

3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game

May 14, 202200:25
By Cristian Santana and Henry Austin

A mass shooting in downtown Milwaukee left 17 people wounded late Friday shortly after fans left a nearby NBA playoff game, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. 

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. just blocks away from Fiserv Forum, where thousands of fans attended the Bucks’ Game 6 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series hours earlier. 

The victims range from 15 to 47 years of age, police said in a news release. All are expected to survive, it said. 

It added that 10 people had been taken into custody and nine guns recovered. 

The shooting came hours after three people were shot in a separate incident nearby, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Related:

Biden to visit NYC to address spike in gun violence across US

Feb. 3, 202202:10
Cristian Santana
Henry Austin

Henry Austin is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.