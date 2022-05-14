Mass shooting leaves 17 injured in Milwaukee near NBA playoff game

A mass shooting in downtown Milwaukee left 17 people wounded late Friday shortly after fans left a nearby NBA playoff game, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. just blocks away from Fiserv Forum, where thousands of fans attended the Bucks’ Game 6 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series hours earlier.

The victims range from 15 to 47 years of age, police said in a news release. All are expected to survive, it said.

It added that 10 people had been taken into custody and nine guns recovered.

The shooting came hours after three people were shot in a separate incident nearby, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

