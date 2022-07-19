Man in his underwear cruises through background of CNBC interview

Working from home while still being able to go anywhere via video means never missing out on the opportunity to share your expertise with the world — and your background décor, rambunctious kids and other domestic distractions.

And in the case of one CNBC contributor, that “other” category included a man wearing nothing but his underwear.

(Skip ahead to 1:40 in the following video to see the scene unfold.)

Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Aureus Asset Management Karen Firestone paid a video visit to CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Monday morning to discuss bank earnings in the current market.

But that’s not the part that's had everyone else talking since then.

Just moments into Firestone's spot, her dog began to bark loudly, prompting her to apologize to host Andrew Ross Sorkin.

"Don't be sorry!" he insisted. "You know, we love this ... It’s a live show. That's what we enjoy."

And there was more to enjoy on the way.

Doing his best to make the most of the moment, Sorkin leaned into the disruption, noting, "The dogs seem to think the dog days are going to get a little more exciting."

Of course, he was talking about the market.

But as if on cue, that's when a man in his skivvies walked into (and quickly out of) the frame from Firestone's house.

Karen Firestone's interview on MSNBC was interrupted by a man in the background who appeared to be in his underwear. YouTube

Firestone smiled as it happened, but she seemed to be enjoying Sorkin's dog pun-infused finance talk rather than her in-house streaker, as she then said her pooch was simply "excited" about the market.

As for the interloper, his on-air moment went unnoticed — except by everyone watching.