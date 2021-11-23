Malcolm X’s daughter Malikah Shabazz found dead in her Brooklyn home

Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of the late civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead at 56 on Monday at her New York City home, police said.

Shabazz was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home around 4:30 p.m. after police responded to a 911 call by her daughter, authorities told NBC New York.

The cause of death has not been determined, and her death has not been considered suspicious, the city's medical examiner told NBC New York.

Shabazz is the youngest of Malcolm X's daughters with wife Betty Shabazz along with her twin sister, Malaak. The twins were born in 1965 after Malcolm X died at 39 when he was shot and killed on Feb. 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City.

Bernice King, the daughter of fellow civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted her condolences on Monday.

"I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz," King wrote. "My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated.

"Be at peace, Malikah."

Shabazz's death comes just days after two men who had been convicted of killing Malcolm X were exonerated.

Muhammad Aziz, 83, and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009, had their convictions thrown out after serving decades in prison following a life sentence being handed down in 1966.

Related: