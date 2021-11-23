IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'She Made It': Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

Malcolm X’s daughter Malikah Shabazz found dead in her Brooklyn home

Malikah Shabazz, 56, was born along with her twin sister after Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965.
Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's six daughters, was found dead at 56 in her New York City home.
Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's six daughters, was found dead at 56 in her New York City home.Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Jonathan Dienst, Phil Helsel and Scott Stump

Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of the late civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead at 56 on Monday at her New York City home, police said.

Shabazz was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home around 4:30 p.m. after police responded to a 911 call by her daughter, authorities told NBC New York.

The cause of death has not been determined, and her death has not been considered suspicious, the city's medical examiner told NBC New York.

Shabazz is the youngest of Malcolm X's daughters with wife Betty Shabazz along with her twin sister, Malaak. The twins were born in 1965 after Malcolm X died at 39 when he was shot and killed on Feb. 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City.

Bernice King, the daughter of fellow civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted her condolences on Monday.

"I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz," King wrote. "My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated.

"Be at peace, Malikah."

Shabazz's death comes just days after two men who had been convicted of killing Malcolm X were exonerated.

Muhammad Aziz, 83, and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009, had their convictions thrown out after serving decades in prison following a life sentence being handed down in 1966.

Related:

Remembering the life of Malcolm X, Manning Marable

April 4, 201100:58
Jonathan Dienst

Jonathan Dienst is a reporter for WNBC-TV in New York, leading its investigative reporting team and covering justice and law enforcement issues.

Phil Helsel
Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 