Apple announced on July 6, 2022 they would be introducing a new feature on Apple devices called "Lockdown Mode" that will help Apple users protect themselves from extreme cyber security threats.

Over the years, technology has become less and less secure due to new developments. Luckily, Apple has received a $10 million grant to "bolster research" on how to best prevent privacy invasion and cyberattacks on devices. From this grant and research stemmed Apple's new feature, "Lockdown Mode" which will allow devices to perform precisely what the name projects: a lockdown of your device.

What is Lockdown Mode?

When this feature is enabled, your device "will not function as it typically does," according to Apple. "Apps, websites, and features will be strictly limited for security, and some experiences will be completely unavailable."

If your phone is switched to Lockdown Mode, the following capabilities will be inhibited:

Messages: Most message attachment types other than images will be blocked. Some features (link previews, for example) are disabled, says Apple.

Web browsing: Certain complex web technologies like just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation are disabled unless the user excludes a trusted site from Lockdown Mode.

Apple services: Incoming invitations and service requests, including FaceTime calls, are blocked if the user has not previously sent the initiator a call or request.

Wired connections with a computer or accessory are blocked when iPhone is locked — e.g., no charging your phone or hooking it up to your laptop.

Apple also says they will continue to "strengthen" Lockdown Mode over time and add new protections to it.

Even though extreme cyber security threats and attacks are very rare and don't often happen to the average person, there's always a possibility for them to occur — hence their newest contingency feature.

"Lockdown Mode is a groundbreaking capability that reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting users from even the rarest, most sophisticated attacks,” Ivan Krstić, Apple’s head of security engineering and architecture," said in a statement.

“While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are. That includes continuing to design defenses specifically for these users, as well as supporting researchers and organizations around the world doing critically important work in exposing mercenary companies that create these digital attacks.”

According to Apple, this new feature will be released with iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura in the fall of 2022.