Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday by a Wisconsin jury on all five counts involving the fatal shooting of two men at protests in Kenosha last year.

The 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, had been charged with intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, and reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, during the protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as well as attempted intentional homicide for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, a paramedic from Milwaukee.

Rittenhouse was also acquitted on two counts of recklessly endangering safety.

He was shown shedding tears in court as the verdict was read.

Rittenhouse had traveled from his home in Illinois to the protests and said while taking the stand in his own defense last week that the shootings were an act of self-defense.

He was part of a group of armed men who said they traveled to Kenosha to protect private property during protests that began after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer and paralyzed from the waist down.

