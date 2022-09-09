King Charles III and wife Camilla greet mourners outside Buckingham Palace

Britain’s new king has arrived in London, giving the public its first glimpse of his demeanor as monarch.
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, arrived at Buckingham Palace Friday, just one day after the death of Charles’ mother, the beloved Queen Elizabeth II. But before crossing the gates into the royal residence, the pair stepped out of their car to greet the sea of mourners gathered outside.
The crowd warmly received Charles as he shook hands and briefly spoke to many of them.
Watch: King Charles greets mourners at Buckingham PalaceSept. 9, 202203:13
Video from the scenes showed that, while some people took photos of the new monarch and smiled as he passed, one woman, who appeared particularly touched by his presence, kissed his hand — a gesture he appeared to accept graciously.
From there, the king and Camilla viewed the flowers, cards and balloons that were piled against the palace gates in tribute to the queen, a reflection of the public's great regard for her.
On Thursday, Charles shared his own feelings about the enormous loss.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” the 73-year-old said in a statement. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
He added, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."