Queen Elizabeth's children walk behind her coffin in Edinburgh

King Charles III and other members of the royal family traveled behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.

The procession followed the late monarch’s casket as it was moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s life was scheduled to take place.

Charles and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew — followed their late mother’s coffin on foot. Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence, followed behind.

King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives for the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, on Sept. 12, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Peter Byrne / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Camilla, the queen consort, and Edward’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, rode by car behind them, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not appear to be part of the procession.

Elizabeth’s casket was draped by the royal standard in Scotland, which includes a red lion rampant against a yellow background, in addition to symbols of other parts of the United Kingdom.

The procession moved silently past crowds of people lining the streets leading toward the cathedral. The crowds were mostly silent also, though one person could be heard shouting, “God bless the queen!”

The queen’s coffin was dressed with a wreath of flowers, including white spray roses, white freesias and dried white heather from the Balmoral, the Scottish residence so favored by the queen over the years.

Britain's King Charles III, left, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. Jon Super / AFP pool via Getty Images

Earlier Monday morning, Charles made his first address to Britain’s Parliament as monarch, saying that his later mother “set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

About 900 members of Britain’s legislative body listened to the king’s remarks delivered in London’s Westminster Hall, which was built in 1097 under King William II.