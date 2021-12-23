Kim Potter, ex-Minnesota officer, found guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

A Minneapolis jury on Thursday convicted former police officer Kim Potter on all charges she faced for fatally shooting Black motorist Daunte Wright earlier this year.

Potter showed no emotion as the Hennepin County panel found her guilty of first-degree manslaughter, meaning she improperly used “such force and violence that death of or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.”

Jurors also found the white former officer guilty of second-degree manslaughter charge, which only required a finding of “culpable negligence” that created “unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another.”

Jurors found her guilty of the lesser charge on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. CST, according to jury forms read in court. The panel reached its verdict on the more serious charge on Thursday at 11:40 a.m., jurors said on their verdict form.

“We have a degree of accountability for Daunte’s death,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told reporters.

“Accountability is not justice ... justice is beyond the reach that we have in this life for Daunte. But accountability is an important step, a critical, necessary step on the road to justice for us all.”

Potter faces a maximum of 15 years behind bars. The jury consisted of one Black person, two Asian American people and nine white people.

Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter taken into custody with her bail revoked, over the objections of defense attorneys.

Chu said Potter is looking at serious time behind bars “and I am going to require that she be taken into custody and held without bail.”

“I cannot treat this case any differently than any other case,” Chu said.

While the verdicts were read, and in the moments of courtroom argument immediately after, the devout Catholic Potter was not demonstrative other than a brief moment when she crossed herself.

Potter was handcuffed and both of her attorneys put their hands ons her shoulders before she was taken away.

Her sentencing was set for Feb. 18.

Wright’s fatal shooting on April 11 happened about 10 miles from the courthouse where former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was on trial for the slaying of George Floyd.

Days later, Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter, in the May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd, a Black man, whose death touched off a summer of national protests calling for an end to institutional racism.

Potter’s trial was held in the same courtroom where Chauvin’s trial was carried out.

A tearful Potter testified in her own defense last week and described a “chaotic” scene that required her to make a split-second decision.

Wright was being arrested on an outstanding weapons charge when he tried getting back into his car. Potter testified that she feared for the safety of another officer, Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was struggling with Wright from the passenger side.

Potter holstered her Glock on her right, dominant side and her Taser on the left.

The prosecution played video from Potter’s body camera for jurors, showing how the officer had the Glock in her hand for at least five seconds before firing the deadly round.

The Glock used to kill Wright weighed 2.11 pounds, compared to the .94-pound Taser that emanates light and needed a safety switch to be pulled before use, prosecutors said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.