Gospel singer Kim Burrell apologizes for viral sermon about 'broke' and 'ugly' people

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has issued a second apology after a backlash for her comments about "broke" and "ugly" people in a church sermon.

A clip of Burrell, 49, making a speech before a church went viral and prompted criticism for some of her remarks.

“Sometimes before we get friends, we have to do an interview,” she says in the speech. “How long have you been broke? How long have you changed your name on your light bill? Do you live in a trailer home or house? It’s not about status or material things, it’s just about choices.”

She also remarked about how no one likes to be told they're ugly, "especially when they have realized it."

"All of you are beautiful, I haven’t chosen anyone to be ugly yet," she continued. "God is good, God is great. You all look great. Most of you have on hats to cover that (ugliness) anyway, here's to you."

She initially issued a written apology on her social media channels in which she apologized "if anyone was offended." She then threatened legal action, writing that "slander and defamation are not taken lightly especially if it affects my name, image, or brand."

Burrell then deleted the written statement and posted a video apology on Instagram Wednesday in which she referenced her previous statement.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “I mean it. I mean that. Not from the letter, from my heart.”

She said her initial apology did not "convey right" and was written by her attorney.

“The latter part, y’all know I know, it was offensive," she said. "It should have been. It was not my intent for it to be but it was her wording to say ‘they need to be aware.' I said, ‘Nah.’ My friends called me and said, ‘No, there are still people who are hurt from the part of them that they love about you.'

"I came back because I do love you," she continued. "This ain’t about dates, this ain’t about keeping my career, this is about keeping love real. I love you guys so much, and I’m really, truly sorry. I did not want to hurt you, I don’t want to hurt you, I don’t plan on hurting you, and I pray that you will heal from this. I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart."

The Grammy-nominated gospel artist has been in hot water before regarding comments she has made in a sermon. She had an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" canceled in 2018 after video surfaced of her calling gay men and lesbians "perverted" in a church sermon.