Kentucky man seen playing piano in home with roof torn off by tornado

The living room in Jordan Baize's Kentucky home didn't have a roof after a deadly tornado tore it off last week, but he was grateful it still had his piano.

Baize found solace in playing his damaged grand piano in the midst of his destroyed home in Bremen beneath a gray sky in a touching and surreal scene captured on video by his sister that has gone viral.

He sat in a jacket and hat and played "There's Something About That Name" by Bill & Gloria Gaither under an open sky with his back to the debris.

"My brother, Jordan, has lost his home but thankfully he and his family made it out safely," Whitney Brown wrote on Dec. 11 on Facebook. "I was standing in his bedroom packing anything I could salvage and I heard the most beautiful sound. Music. Jordan was sitting at his grand piano, playing the Gaither tune There’s Something About That Name.

"Everything around him was broken. The piano had water damage, it had missing keys, and he didn’t know I was filming, but still he used his gift to glorify his God the best way he knew how. Enjoy his God given gift."

The scene has been a source of hope in the wake of tornadoes that killed at least 74 people across six states, one of whom was only two months old.

“The piano’s very special to me. And I wanted to play it once more before more damage occurred to it,” Baize told NBC affiliate WLEX-TV in Lexington.

Baize was home with his family on Dec. 10 when they received a text alert to find a safe place to hunker down with tornadoes approaching.

"We immediately went to the basement. I’m glad that we did,” he told WLEX. “Mattress over our heads, in the middle of the basement floor. It was loud, but it was also quick.”

The sight of Baize at his piano has combined to give people strength after the catastrophic tornadoes.

“It has been special. I’ve never been more proud of where I’m from,” he told WLEX.

Baize also shared a message he received on Facebook from a stranger thanking him for the video and saying it helped that person through a difficult time.

"When reports like these start coming in, and you realize you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be," Baize wrote. "What was meant to be a private, reflective moment seems to have brought peace and perspective to many. Only God can do it, folks. I am honored to have had the opportunity to share my faith with so many in such a difficult time. I’m still praying for our precious little community. Would you join me?"