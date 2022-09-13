Kenneth Starr, independent counsel behind Bill Clinton’s impeachment, dies at 76

Kenneth Starr, whose investigation as independent counsel led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, has died, his former employer, Baylor University, said Tuesday. He was 76.

Starr died at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston of complications from surgery, the school said in its announcement.

Starr ended his legal and scholarly career as president and chancellor of the private university in 2016 after serving in that role for six years.

Before his time at the school in Waco, Texas, Starr held a number of teaching positions while working as a law firm partner.

He spent six years as a law professor and dean at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California; he also had held positions at New York University School of Law, George Mason University School of Law in Virginia, and Chapman Law School in Orange, California.

But Starr was best known for his work in the 1990s as an independent counsel assigned to investigate the investments of Bill and Hillary Clinton in a land deal known that became known as the Whitewater scandal.

As was his purview, Starr expanded his investigation and began to unearth the president’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which he steadfastly denied.

That denial is what ultimately landed Clinton in hot water with Congress, which impeached him but did not remove him from office.

The job wasn’t Starr’s only role in the federal government. He was a Reagan judicial appointee and Solicitor General under George H.W. Bush.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.