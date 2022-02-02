Kate Middleton takes over role of royal rugby patron from Prince Harry

The Duchess of Cambridge's longtime love of rugby makes her a perfect fit for the new patronage previously held by brother-in-law Prince Harry.

The former Kate Middleton is the new patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, which was announced Wednesday.

"I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union — two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish," Catherine wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside a video of her throwing a rugby ball with various players young and old, male and female.

"I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!"

Queen Elizabeth II named her as patron after it was previously held by Harry, making it the first of Harry’s patronages that have been redistributed since he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their duties as senior members of the British royal family in 2020.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, took part in an England rugby training session at London's Twickenham Stadium on Wednesday after becoming Patron of the Rugby Football Union. Kate Green / Getty Images

She made her debut as the new patron on Wednesday by visiting the players and staff from England's men's and women's national teams at Twickenham Stadium in London as they prepare for the annual Six Nations Championship.

The Rugby Football League dates back to 1895 and is the national governing body for the Rugby League in the United Kingdom, from grassroots leagues to the professionals. The Rugby Football Union dates back to 1871 and runs the England men's and women's elite performance teams and serves as a governing body with 1,900 member clubs across the country.

The former Kate Middleton is always up for some rugby, even if it means tossing around a ball in a dress and heels like she did during a 2017 visit with French rugby fans in Paris. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Catherine's new position now makes it two rugby patronages in the family, as husband Prince William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The former Kate Middleton has become known for her love of sports, whether it's her passion for tennis and Wimbledon, or hopping into a friendly game of cricket or soccer. She also kicked around a rugby ball during a trip to Northern Ireland last year.

"Rugby was a big thing for our family, and the focal point was international matches, which were often played on Saturday afternoons and were as much social as sporting occasions," Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, told Vanity Fair in 2014.