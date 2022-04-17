Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte don matching baby blue outfits for Easter services

On Sunday, April 17, members of the royal family gathered at the Easter Sunday service held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In attendance were Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William along with two of their children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6.

The former Kate Middleton went monochromatic for her look, wearing her pale blue Emilia Wickstead coatdress with a matching belt, a pair of suede blue heels and a pale blue clutch. The duchcess accessorized the look with a navy pleated headband and elegant pearl cluster earrings.

Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mother, wearing a light blue floral Peter Pan collar dress, a pair of knitted light blue tights and a navy blue cardigan that matched her father and older brother’s suits.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte and The Duke of Cambridge attend the traditional Easter Sunday Church service. Antony Jones / GC Images

Prince William and Prince George, 8, attended the Easter service in matching deep navy suits. Prince George wore a blue and white polka-dot tie, while his father wore a red and white polka-dot tie to differentiate their looks.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2022 in Windsor, England. Jeff Gilbert / Getty Images

Also in attendance was Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She was photographed with Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin, Peter Phillips–the son of Anne, Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips–along with his two children, Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the Sunday service, nor did she attend the annual Maundy Thursday holiday service held on April 14. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attended the service on Thursday in place of the queen but also were not present at the Easter Sunday service.

The queen has made few public appearances in recent months due to health-related concerns, including a COVID-19 diagnosis in February. Last month, she made her first public outing in five months when she attended a memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip, on the one-year anniversary of his death at age 99.

While Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made their return to the UK as a couple for the first time since they moved to California in 2020, they were not in attendance at the service, either. They visited Queen Elizabeth last week before heading to the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games, which kicked off on Saturday, April 16 and will run through April 22.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a welcome reception for the Invictus Games on Friday, April 15, marking their first public appearance in Europe since they stepped down as senior royals two years ago.

