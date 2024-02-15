Video shows fans tackle person after shot fired at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

New video from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade shows fans tackling a person who police believe to be a suspect in the Feb. 14 shooting that left at least one person dead and more than 20 people injured.

Kansas City police said one of the suspects was tackled by a group of bystanders, and the clip shows the moments after people jumped on a person at the shooting scene in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Someone in the background can be heard saying, “When we tackled him, the gun come out.”

At this time, police have not confirmed that the person tackled is in custody and being investigated.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference on Wednesday that they have three people detained, saying, “We are working to determine if one of the three are the one that was in that video, where fans assisted police.”

None of the people detained have been identified or charged. The person who died has not been identified.

Three law enforcement officials told NBC News that they believe the shooting was criminal in nature and it is not initially believed to be terrorism.

The shooting occurred outside Union Station towards the end of the parade celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Children’s Mercy in Kansas City told NBC News they are treating 12 patients from the parade, 11 of them are children ranging from ages 6 to 15. Nine of those 12 patients have gunshot wounds. All are expected to recover.

After the fatal shooting, the Chiefs released a statement, expressing how "truly saddened" they were by the senseless act of violence.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement said. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City."

The statement added that they were in close communication with the Mayor's office and Kansas City PD.

"At this time, we have confirmed that all our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for," the statement continued, thanking local law enforcement and first responders who were there to assist.

Chiefs players like Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, Austin Reiter, Drue Tranquill and Justin Reid, among others also reacted to the parade shooting and sent their condolences to the victims.

In his post, Travis Kelce said he was "heartbroken" over the incident.