Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found earlier this week, authorities said Tuesday.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was “known” to 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” M. Peters but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters. Chippewa Falls Police Department

No other suspects were believed to be linked to Iliana’s death, Kelm said.

“We don’t believe there is any danger to the community at this time,” he said.

Kelm said authorities searched a home related to the girl’s death in Chippewa Falls, north of Eau Claire, but declined to provide additional details about the warrant.

It isn’t clear how Iliana died. Kelm said an autopsy was being conducted.

More than 200 tips that authorities received about her death were “critical to solving this case,” he said.

Dozens of officers from local, state and federal agencies assisted, he said.

Iliana was reported missing Sunday by her father after she failed to return from her aunt’s home.

Her bicycle was found a few blocks away from the house, and on Monday morning, her body was found in a wooded area, authorities said.

