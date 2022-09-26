3-year-old dies after allegedly being pushed into Lake Michigan by aunt, police say

A 3-year-old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan by his aunt has died, according to officials.

The Chicago Police Department said in a news release that the boy, Josiah Brown, was allegedly pushed into the lake by Victoria Moreno, 34, around 1 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the 700 block of E. Grand Ave in Chicago, which is located close to the Navy Pier.

According to the release, Moreno "did not attempt to rescue the victim" as he sunk below the waters of Lake Michigan.

Nearly a half-hour later, Brown was pulled from the lake by emergency personnel and, according to NBC Chicago, transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10:16 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

According to NBC Chicago, Moreno initially told responding officers that she was only a witness to the incident. Later, she alleged that she had been holding onto Brown by his shirt and let go because he “was acting up.”

Moreno is charged with two felonies: attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child. Despite defense arguments that she is mentally unwell, Moreno was denied bail at her Wednesday court hearing, according to NBC Chicago.

NBC News has reached out to Moreno's attorney for comment.

A statement issued by the Cook County State Attorney's Office and obtained by NBC News on Sept. 26 indicated that additional charges against Moreno may come.

“At this time, charges have not been upgraded in this case. We anticipate that additional charges may be filed after the medical examiner’s office and police department have completed their investigations," said the statement.

According to NBC Chicago, Moreno sneaked out of the family’s home in Des Plaines, Illinois — a suburb of Chicago — with Brown on the morning of the incident. She allegedly stole the keys to the family truck and left without raising suspicion.