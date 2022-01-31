Joe Rogan responds to backlash against his podcast as Spotify adds COVID content advisories

Joe Rogan has responded to a backlash over his popular podcast by saying he agrees with Spotify's decision to add advisories before podcasts discussing COVID-19 and vaccines.

Spotify announced Sunday in a message from chief executive Daniel Ek that it will "add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19."

The change comes after legendary musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell requested to have their music removed from the streaming service last week after Spotify declined to get rid of episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation.

Rogan, who recently interviewed a controversial virologist who suggested Americans were hypnotized into getting vaccinated, responded to the controversy in a 9-minute Instagram video he shared on Sunday.

"Whenever I get something wrong, I try to correct it because I’m interested in telling the truth," Rogan said. "I’m interested in finding out what the truth is. And I’m interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions."

He also reacted to Spotify's decision to add the content advisory and direct people to expert information about the virus.

"Sure, have that on there," he said. "I’m happy with that."

Rogan did not respond to requests for comment by NBC News, but has previously said he is not anti-vaccine and that people should not look to him for medical advice.

Young and Mitchell were also joined by guitarist Nils Lofgren in asking for their music to be taken down. Best-selling author Brene Brown, who signed a multimillion-dollar podcast deal with Spotify in 2020, tweeted on Jan. 29 that she "will not be releasing any podcasts until further notice," although did not specifically say why.

A group of more than 260 health professionals also wrote an open letter on Jan. 10 to urge Spotify to “implement a misinformation policy," citing Rogan's podcast.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared through their Archewell foundation on Sunday that they have expressed “concerns” to Spotify following the company’s decision to allow COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.

“Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis,” an Archewell spokesperson said in a statement to TODAY. “Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day.”

While they have expressed their misgivings, the couple confirmed that they are continuing their exclusive partnership with Spotify.

The issue has also been divisive on social media, where some people have been announcing they will cancel their Spotify subscriptions if Rogan's show is not removed. Many of Rogan's millions of listeners have come to his defense.

Rogan has been the centerpiece of Spotify's aggressive expansion into the podcast space since signing him to a reported $100 million deal to exclusively host his show on the streaming service.

Robert Thompson, a professor of popular culture at Syracuse University, sees Spotify's latest step as a business decision.

"I think when they are looking for ways to maximize income, the podcast is clearly a direction in which they’re going, and Joe Rogan is the standing on the top of the heap example of that direction," Thompson told NBC News correspondent Emilie Ikeda on TODAY Monday.

Shares of Spotify dropped 12% last week, and some tech rivals have tried to capitalize on the controversy. Apple Music called itself "the home of Neil Young" on Twitter, and some users reported seeing Young's music being promoted on the app.