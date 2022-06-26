Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during weekend L.A. protest

“Full House” actor Jodie Sweetin was thrown to the ground by police during an abortion rights protest on a Los Angeles freeway over the weekend, a representative for the actor confirmed to NBC News.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, was captured on video and circulated on social media. Footage appears to show police shoving a woman, dressed in black with a megaphone, to the pavement. Sweetin’s publicist confirmed the actor is the person in the video.

In a statement shared via her publicist, Sweetin said she will “continue fighting for our rights.”

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said.

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

A Los Angeles Police Department representative said the agency is aware of the footage, but declined to comment on Sunday.

Michael Ade, 32, who shot video of the incident, said the confrontation was not necessary.

“I was honestly shocked that the officers shoved her in the forceful manner in which they did because she was actually trying to direct people away from the freeway at that point,” Ade said. “I know her personally. She’s a friend and we’ve been in the streets protesting together. I’ve known her to be very vocal about her stances on a lot of issues and obviously this is one that hits close to home to many people. I’m not surprised in the least bit that she’s out on the streets kind of letting her voice be heard.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

