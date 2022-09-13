Jill Biden surprises Tennessee teachers with newly renovated lounge

First lady Jill Biden visited an elementary school in Knoxville, Tennessee, to celebrate educators already in the profession, inspire those considering a career in the classroom and deliver a surprise for teachers at the school.

On Sept. 13, Biden sat down with TODAY's Sheinelle Jones in an exclusive interview to tell her about how she gave back to teachers at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy by unveiling a new lounge to help them recharge throughout the day, inspired by her own Pinterest board.

The lounge was previously painted to resemble a beach, with wooden cabinets and miscellaneous items scattered throughout the room.

The teachers' lounge at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee before Dr. Jill Biden stepped in to help renovate it. Courtesy Pinterest

Following the transformation, which Biden executed through her partnership with Pinterest, the space now has a neutral color palette, a wall with living plants, and multiple couches and tables that has an overarching organized feel to it.

Following the transformation, the teachers' lounge at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee has a new calming palette, complete with white painted walls, dark cabinets, and neutral furnishings. Courtesy Pinterest

When Biden unveiled the room to the group of teachers, their reaction spoke to their appreciation for the new space.

“When the teachers walked in, they were hugging, shrieking, and I think it was intentionally designed — let’s say you’re having a tough day. You can go in there, meditate and recharge,” Sheinelle said while recalling the unveiling on TODAY. “I was very happy for those teachers.”

The newly renovated teachers' lounge has a wall with living plants adorning it. Courtesy Pinterest

The gift comes as teachers are facing high rates of burnout and stress, which Biden also discussed during her interview with TODAY.

"Stay with us. Stay here. We need you," Biden told TODAY, speaking directly to educators who feel burned out. "Some days are good, some days are bad, but overall, it’s a profession like no other."

Biden, a teacher herself for more than 30 years, also spoke about her concerns for current levels of teacher staffing.

"What we need to do is encourage younger people to come into the profession, and also teachers of color," Biden said. "We need a lot more teachers of color."

She also responded to a federal study that found math and reading scores among 9-year-old children dropped dramatically since the start of the pandemic, which also shows the gap between white and Black students widening significantly, surfacing the fear that students of color might be left behind.

"Well, I think we’re working on that," Biden told TODAY, when asked what is being done to prevent that. "This summer I saw several programs for learning loss, and they were teaching math and they were teaching English, but they were also doing fun things like teaching the kids how to swim."

"We provided money for it in the American Rescue Plan," she continued. "And so it’s up to the districts, you know, to decide what they’re going to do with that money."

President Joe Biden directed $130 billion of the American Rescue Plan to the country's K-12 schools, investing in teacher pipeline programs and increasing the number of social workers, counselors and nurses in schools.

As the teachers at Sarah Moore Greene continue their school year, Biden is also continuing hers — she has taught English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009, where she continues to teach while serving as first lady.