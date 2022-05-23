Jewelry store staff fights back against smash-and-grab robbers in wild video

A group of jewelry store employees fought back with punches, kicks and even furniture when robbers attempted a smash-and-grab heist of their store, a surveillance video showed.

Surveillance video shared by Princess Bride Diamonds in Huntington Beach, California, shows a group of hooded people running into the store. In the video, one person smashes a jewelry display case with a hammer while three accomplices fan out in the store, holding backpacks.

But seconds later, two jewelry store employees — identified by NBC 4 Los Angeles as sister and brother Sarah and Dallas Baca — rush onto the scene and begin punching and kicking the intruders.

The jewelry store employees can be seen fighting the would-be robbers. Princess Bride Diamonds via TODAY

A third person can be seen attacking one of the robbers with a chair, while another person stands by with a phone.

The would-be robbers ran away without taking any jewelry, and none of the employees were hurt.

Princess Bride Diamonds shared a photo of the smashed display case in the store's Instagram story. princessbridediamonds / Instagram

The family-owned jewelry store shared footage of the attempted robbery its Instagram story, as well as a message about the incident.

“We just faced a smash and grab at our store,” the business wrote. “We fought back, and are okay. Fortunately they were not able to get anything thanks to our awesome team. We are going to be closed for the next 4 days and appointment only.”

The Huntington Beach Police Department also tweeted about the incident, which occurred on May 22.

“At approx noon today, a smash & grab incident took place at Bella Terra. No major injuries reported & suspects fled the area. We are actively investigating this incident & will provide updates as they are available. There is no public safety threat relating to this incident,” the police wrote on Twitter.