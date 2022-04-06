Jenna Bush Hager reveals dad George W. Bush encouraged her to elope

Jenna Bush Hager could've gotten married to her husband, Henry Chase Hager, in an entirely different way.

On TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on Wednesday morning, Jenna revealed that her father, George W. Bush, wanted her to elope instead of planning a big wedding.

Former president George W. Bush and Jenna Bush pose for a photographer prior to her wedding to Henry Hager in Texas. Shealah Craighead / The White House via Getty Images

"My dad wanted us to elope because it was a pain," she told Hoda Kotb. "He was like, 'What are y'all doing? Y'all should just elope."

Jenna noted that her dad said this during his presidency from 2001 to 2009. However, she didn't think that he would've preferred it if she got married in the same way that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian allegedly did after the 2022 Grammys.

"I don't know if he wanted us to go to Vegas to do it," Jenna said.

The couple ended up tying the knot in 2008 at her family’s Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas. Right before she walked down the aisle, Jenna shared a sweet moment with her father.

“I think my dad picked me up in a pickup truck, in his pickup truck, and he said, ‘You look beautiful, baby,’ and then we both just wept,” she recalled on TODAY in May 2021.

Her wedding was so special that Jenna also kept a special memento from the ceremony.

“I remember seeing Henry clearly, standing there at this cross that my dad had helped build for us,” she said. “It’s still there, so we have our Christmas services there that we put together, our kids have gotten to stand on it.”

Jenna Bush Hager (R) and Henry Hager pause as they cut their wedding cake during a reception in their honor following their wedding ceremony in Texas. Shealah Craighead / The White House via Getty Images

Jenna and Henry share their three kids – Mila, 8, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 3. For their 10-year wedding anniversary, Jenna shared a sweet throwback photo of her and Henry together on their wedding day.

"TEN years with this one by my side — could never imagine on that day in May how beautiful life would be," she said in 2018. "Love you H."

Related: