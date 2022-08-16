1 brother dead and another missing after jumping off ‘Jaws Bridge’ in Martha’s Vineyard

One man is dead and another is missing after they jumped off a bridge made famous in the 1975 movie “Jaws” on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, authorities say.

First responders from the United States Coast Guard and several other rescue teams, including police dive teams and marine unit crews, launched a search for the two men when they did not return after leaping off the bridge, according to tweets from the Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police.

Searchers recovered the body of one victim, state police tweeted Monday.

Later that day, officials announced they were suspending the search for the second man.

Massachusetts State Police identified the victims as brothers, ages 21 and 26, who were living in nearby Oak Bluffs and working at a Martha’s Vineyard restaurant for the summer.

Police said they would resume the search the following morning, joined by the Massachusetts Environmental Police, using side-scan sonar, a type of scanning technology that can detect objects on the ocean floor.

On Tuesday morning, state police shared another update, confirming that the search had resumed using the technology "to detect objects or anomalies in water column or on ocean floor.

They added, "If sonar detects something we will dive on it."

“Jaws Bridge” — located between Oak Bluffs and Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard, a popular summer destination — is known for being featured in Steven Spielberg's classic thriller about a man-eating great white shark. The site is also known as the American Legion Memorial Bridge, a place where "lots of kids and adults make their summer splash," according to Gomarthasvineyard.com.