Is Charles the king now? Spokesperson confirms former Prince of Wales' new title

The former Prince of Wales will be known as King Charles III after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8. According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the monarch "died peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with Charles and other family members by her side.

Charles, 73, automatically became the new King of England upon his mother's passing. His wife Camilla, the former duchess of Cornwall, will now be known as the queen consort.

Shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth was announced, a spokesperson for Charles confirmed to NBC News that he would be known as King Charles III.

While his kingship was automatic, it wasn't a guarantee that the new monarch would go by King Charles III. Some leaders, including George VI, Charles' grandfather, went by their middle names. (George VI's first name was Albert.) The former Prince of Wales' full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, and there was speculation that he might choose to use one of his middle names.

In a message that marked the 70th anniversary of her reign, the queen openly spoke in support of her son ascending the throne after her death. She also wanted Camilla to be known as the queen consort, instead receiving the expected title of princess consort.

“This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years,” the queen said in a statement at the time. “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Moments after Queen Elizabeth's death was confirmed, Charles issued a statement mourning her loss.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the statement read. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”