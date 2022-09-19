Music at Queen Elizabeth's funeral hold special significance. Here's how

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has been planned for years: In fact, the beloved monarch was actively involved in its arrangements even before her death at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8.

A key part of the funeral arrangements is the music that is being played at Westminster Abbey.

Read more and follow live updates from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral here

The official page for the historic cathedral wrote on Twitter that "much of the music ... was selected for its special significance" to the late monarch.

Some of the hymns played at the funeral have appeared before at weddings. One song, "The Lord’s my shepherd," was performed at Elizabeth's wedding to her husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died last year at 99. The song also comes from Aberdeenshire, an area not far from the queen's beloved Balmoral Castle.

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace, London, after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. Getty Images

Another hymn, "Love divine, all loves excelling," is being sung in an arrangement that was first heard at the wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine in 2011. The two were wed at Westminster Abbey, the same place the funeral is being held.

One song goes as far back as the queen's coronation: The anthem "O taste and see" was composed by Ralph Vaughn Williams specifically for her coronation, which was once again held at Westminster Abbey. The composer is also buried at the Abbey.

The Queen Elizabeth II poses on her Coronation day, June 2, 1953 in London. AFP - Getty Images

It's not just music with historical significance: Two songs were written especially for the funeral of the beloved monarch.

"Like as the heart," a reimagining of a psalm by Judith Weir, the Master of the King's Music, was composed especially for the service. Another song, "Who shall separate us?" is described by the Abbey's Twitter account as an "anthem," was also newly created by Sir James MacMillan.

The traditional hymn "God Save the King" — formerly known as "God Save the Queen" — was also sung.

The choir performing the music today is the Choir of St. George's Chapel. Currently, the group includes 11 men, one woman and 13 boys. The choir is conducted by James Vivian, who was involved in the funeral service of Philip, and the organ is played by Luke Bond, who was also involved in that funeral.

During the ceremony, a single bagpiper, known as the Sovereign’s Piper, played the lament “Sleep, dearie, sleep” from Abbott’s Pew, a raised section of the abbey.