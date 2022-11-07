Hoda and Jenna are bringing back shows with a studio audience — with some ‘surprises’

Get ready for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna & a live audience, too!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just announced the good news: Starting next Monday, Nov. 14, they're heading back to Studio 6A, where they'll put on the same show viewers love — right in front of some of those viewers.

And the studio audience won't be the only special people joining them for this one-week-only event.

The guest list for the week includes Jessica Biel, Kelly Rowland, Lauren Graham and many more entertainers. And it all kicks off Monday with a visit from former first lady Michelle Obama, who just released a new book called “The Light We Carry.”

“There are parts of this book you will feel seen, you will feel understood and we get to talk to her about it,” Hoda raved.

And she promised there's even more on the way, teasing, "We have surprises we're not even allowed to talk about because they're so huge."

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in front of a live studio audience on TODAY, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Nathan Congleton / NBC

But the most thrilling part of all for the anchors is the chance to see their audience face-to-face again.

Hoda said she's “super, super, super excited” about it. And Jenna just can't wait.

“We miss y’all,” Jenna added. “Don’t you feel like everybody wants a connection? I feel like people are back in church; people are back together; people are going to concerts and shows. So ... come hang with us!"

Request tickets here to get in on the good time.