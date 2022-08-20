Hiker dies after falling in the Colombia River Gorge

A hiker has died after falling near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, authorities said in a press release on Friday.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call around 1:15 p.m. reporting that a female hiker suffered a head injury after falling near falling near Wiesendanger Falls. It is estimated that the hiker fell approximately 100 feet, per the sheriff’s office.

According to authorities, the woman was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the incident happened.

Firefighters from the Corbett Fire District and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on their way when dispatchers gave them an update and reported that the woman had life threatening injuries. Bystanders had also performed CPR.

When the firemen reached the hiker, about 1.3 miles from the trailhead, she was pronounced dead.

The Multnomah County Search and Rescue team accompanied the medical examiner to assist in the recovery of the hiker, who at this time has not been identified.

Officials are working to notify her next of kin.