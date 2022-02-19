Video shows helicopter crash into the ocean just feet from Miami Beach shore

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Miami Beach police department released video of a helicopter crashing into the ocean off the coast of the south Florida city, just feet from the shore.

In a phone call between NBC News and Miami Beach Fire House Two, fire department officials clarified that three people were injured in the crash. All three were passengers in the helicopter.

The pilot is “doing OK, in stable condition,” while the other passengers in the backseats both have broken backs. All three are in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Health

The fire department official added “if this crash has happened 50 yards more inland, we would have had a mass casualty event on our hands” and that it's “incredible, insane” that no one in the water was injured.

"This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies," the tweet said.

In a subsequent tweet, the police department added, "The beach area between 9 to 11 Street is currently closed. The FAA is responding to the scene."