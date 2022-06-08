Six Haitian delegates in Florida for Special Olympics reported missing

Six Haitian delegates in Florida for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have gone missing, authorities said Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected in their disappearance from the games’ venue in Kissimmee, part of Disney World’s property near Orlando.

“All of them turned in their room keys, and left behind their personal bags and belongings,” the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a missing persons bulletin.

The six were last seen at the games’ venue about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Organizers of the games said giving the six missing persons status could hasten their safe return.

“To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons,” the Special Olympics’ U.S. organizers said in a statement.

Sheriff’s officials said all six were scheduled to participate in the games’ soccer competition. Organizers said one is an athlete and the five others are part of Haiti’s delegation to the games.

Organizers said the athlete has an intellectual disability.

Sheriff’s officials named the missing as Antione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18.

“The reason for their departure from the Games is currently unknown,” organizers said in their statement. “The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern.”

