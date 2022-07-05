Gunman dressed like a woman to blend in during July 4 shooting, police say

The man who disguised himself as a woman to avoid detection while carrying out a shooting at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, planned the massacre for weeks, police say.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III fired 70 shots into the crowd of revelers in the Chicago suburb, authorities said, killing seven people and injuring dozens more during the attack. He fled soon after until he was apprehended by police hours later.

“He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade, he accessed the roof of a business via fire-escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration goers,” Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said in a news conference about Monday’s shooting.

According to Covelli, the 21-year-old suspect wore women’s clothing to hide his facial tattoos and exited the roof from where he carried out his attack. He then dropped his rifle and blended in with the frenzied crowd to escape, went to his mother’s home on foot, and borrowed her Honda Fit to flee.

The suspect dressed in the women’s clothing as a disguise, according to police. Obtained by NBC Chicago

An eyewitness who identified the suspect’s car called 911. Eight hours after the shooting began, the suspect was intercepted by police during a traffic stop and apprehended without injury to the officers.

During the press conference, Covelli said that authorities had not determined a motive. “The shooting appears to be completely random,” he said.

“We have no information to suggest at this point it was racially motivated, motivated by religion or any other protected status," Covelli said in response to a question about whether it was an antisemitic attack; Highland Park has a large Jewish population, according to The Jewish Chronicle.

“We do believe Crimo preplanned this attack for several weeks,” Covelli said. Five people died at the shooting scene, while two more victims died later.

Members of a Highland Park high school marching band were playing for the crowd during the shooting, according to video aired on TODAY, which shows band members fleeing as they realize they are in danger. Every member made it out safely, according to the report.

Nancy Rotering, the mayor of Highland Park, told TODAY she served as the suspect's Cub Scout leader when he was “just a little boy.”

"It’s one of those things where you step back and you say, ‘What happened?’" she said. "How did somebody become this angry, this hateful to then take it out on innocent people who, literally, were just having a family day out?”

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said he "wouldn't have thought twice" about inviting his son and granddaughter to come and watch the parade in Highland Park.

“What happened here yesterday sadly was the clash of two traditions,” he told MSNBC on Tuesday. “One wonderful tradition, of Fourth of July parades, and another horrible emerging tradition of mass shootings.”