Grandfather and father of 8 among victims of July 4th parade shooting

A Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, ended in tragedy Monday as a rooftop gunman shot into the crowd, leaving six people dead and more than 30 others injured.

Now details are emerging about some of the victims who lost their lives at the event, as well as acts of heroism that took place as the frightening scene unfolded in the Chicago suburb.

Law enforcement escorts a family away from the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday in Highland Park, Illinois. Mark Borenstein / Getty Images

“There were a number of heroic actions from members of the community, by police, by first responders that rushed in and immediately tended to the victims, tried to get them help," Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli told reporters.

And, as one witness told TODAY, even the youngest members of the community raced to assist those around them.

Kristen Carlson recalled a lost boy telling another child that his name was Blake, "and the other little boy said, 'Blake, run, run!' and he grabbed Blake’s hand, and he joined up with his family. This family took Blake to safety."

Nicolas Toledo, 76, was among those who died in the Fourth of July tragedy. TODAY

Among those who died in the shooting was Nicolas Toledo, a 76-year-old father of eight and grandfather to many.

One of Toledo's grandchildren spoke to The New York Times, and noted that, at first, they had no idea what was happening when the gunshots rang out.

“We were all in shock,” Xochil Toledo told the Times. “We thought it was part of the parade.”

Then they noticed that the family patriarch, who'd been watching the parade from his wheelchair, had been shot. He was struck three times and died at the scene, the Times reported.

Jacki Sundheim, another victim of the shooting in the Chicago suburb TODAY

Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregate and staff member of the North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, Illinois, was also among the dead.

"Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all," read a memorial message on the NSCI website. "There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones."

According to police, the gunman who fired on the parade used a high-powered rifle and took a sniper-like position from a nearby roof.

More than eight hours after the shooting took place, Chicago police took 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III into custody as a "person of interest" in the shooting.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering spoke about the tragedy with Hoda Kotb on TODAY Tuesday. She said she knew Crimo because he was a Cub Scout when she was a Cub Scout leader years ago.

"Our community is never going to recover from this wound," she said.