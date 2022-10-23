Grandfather falls to his death during skydiving accident at high school football game

A Tennessee grandfather fell to his death during a skydiving accident at a high school football game Friday evening as startled onlookers watched, according to officials.

The 55-year-old experienced skydiver was participating in a pregame ceremony event for the annual “Musket Bowl,” a football game between David Crockett High School and Daniel Boone High School when he was injured upon landing, said Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry S. Boyd.

The victim was airlifted from the David Crockett High School football stadium to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boyd would not identify the 55-year-old, but said all the skydivers taking part in the pregame stunt were expert skydivers with the group jumpTN. JumpTN did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“On behalf of David Crockett High School, Daniel Boone High School, and the rest of the Washington County Schools community, we are saddened by the tragic incident that occurred prior to the start of tonight’s football game at the David Crockett High School football stadium,” said Boyd in a statement released Friday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away. We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they deal with the loss of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.”

Boyd says students and staff in need will be able to receive mental health support at the Washington County schools starting Monday.

“We are also deeply concerned for the well-being of all in attendance at the football game that witnessed this terrible accident,” he said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.