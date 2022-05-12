Good Samaritans step into traffic to save driver after vehicle rolls into intersection

A group of Good Samaritans recently saved a driver who lost control of her car after suffering a "medical episode" on the road.

In a dramatic video shared by the Boynton Beach Police Department in Florida on Wednesday, a gray vehicle is seen rolling at an angle into a busy intersection.

A co-worker of the vehicle's driver happened to be in a nearby car and noticed her colleague slumped over her steering wheel, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

The co-worker ran out of her car and waved for help. Before long, several people got out of their cars and worked to stop the rolling vehicle.

Once the vehicle was under control, a woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and another person used it to smash one of the vehicle's rear windows, according to the post.

“Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger’s side door,” the police department said on Facebook. “The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department (arrived).”

Bystanders smashed the vehicle's rear window to open the car, and reached in to assist the woman. Boynton Beach Police Department / Facebook

After the incident, the police sent out an appeal for the identities of the Good Samaritans.

“We are sharing this video in hopes of learning the identities of all the strangers who came together to save this woman’s life,” they wrote on Facebook. “They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.”

Not long after sharing the video, the police said they had already learned the identities of several people who helped.

"UPDATE: You all work fast! We have been put in touch with several of the Good Samaritans. We are coordinating everyone’s schedules to get them together with the woman they rescued. We will let you know once it’s confirmed. Thank you,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Several people in the comments asked if the driver who suffered the medical episode was doing OK, and the police responded directly in the comments, writing, “She is!”

The Facebook post was soon flooded with supportive comments.

“So great to see strangers helping strangers...they are definitely heroes!” one person wrote.

Another person seemed to speak for many by commenting, “Got chills watching this video. So heart warming to see all of these strangers coming together to help.”