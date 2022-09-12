Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who left the sport to become a police officer, was killed while on his way to a Sept. 11 memorial event in New York City, police officials said.

“Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with the Port Authority Police Department and the family and friends of Police Officer Anthony Varvaro, who was killed in a motor vehicle crash earlier today as he was reporting for a detail assignment at the World Trade Center 9/11 Ceremony,” the New Jersey State Police tweeted Sunday.

Varvaro spent the majority of his baseball career with the Atlanta Braves, who mourned his passing, while noting he walked away from the game to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro,” the team tweeted. “Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer.”

Varvaro worked as an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. New Jersey State Police said Varvaro died in Jersey City after his car was hit by a driver going the wrong way around 4:25 a.m., NBC News reported. The driver, identified as Henry A. Plazas, 30, also died, according to NBC News.

Varvaro played for the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox for six seasons between 2010 and 2015, tallying a 7-9 record.

He broke in the majors with Seattle in 2010. He spent the next four seasons with Atlanta before wrapping up his career with one season with Boston.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Red Sox pitcher Anthony Varvaro," the Red Sox tweeted. "We send our sincerest condolences to the Varvaro family."

"Officer Anthony Varvaro was tragically taken from us this morning, and I’m thinking of his family and the entire Port Authority family," New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted.

"New York will never forget his service to our state."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also grieved his death.

“Heartbroken by the tragic passing of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro,” he wrote on Twitter.

“A former @MLB player, Officer Varvaro was an invaluable leader at the PA as an Academy Instructor. He was a husband and father of four, and we send our condolences to his family during this time.”