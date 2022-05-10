Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White dead, murder suspect she's accused of helping in custody

Vicky White, the former Alabama corrections officer accused of helping inmate Casey White escape and leading police on a manhunt for days, has died, according to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office in Indiana.

Vicky White and Casey White were captured after a car chase in Evansville, Indiana on Monday afternoon, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office former employee, Vicky White. Lauderdale County Sheriff/AFP - Getty Images

After a car wreck that ended the chase, Vicky White turned the gun on herself, Wedding said.

Both Vicky and Casey White were taken to the hospital, but Wedding said Vicky White was in "in pretty serious shape" at the time.

In a release sent to NBC News on Monday evening, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office announced White had died at 7:06 PM CT in Deaconess Hospital.

The crashed car Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were using at the time of their capture on May 9, 2022. WFIE

Steve Lockyear, the Vanderburgh County coroner, said in the statement that an autopsy is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday. More information will be available then, he said.

Escaped inmate Casey Cole White. Lauderdale County Sheriff/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Vicky White was accused of helping Casey White (no relation) escape by taking him on a fake medical appointment and instead leaving town on April 29. For days, police searched for the two fugitives until Monday afternoon, when they were spotted and captured in Indiana.

Casey White was serving 75 years for a slew of violent crimes and awaiting trial for the stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman.

Law enforcement officials have said Vicky and Casey White had a “special relationship” that included regular correspondence and meetings after her work hours.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said in a statement last week that Vicky White was in contact by phone with Casey White (no relation) for years while he was incarcerated in a state prison in Donaldson, Alabama.

The two met in 2020 when Casey White was in Lauderdale County for an arraignment and preliminary hearing, Singleton said.

"When he finished that, he went back to state prison,” Singleton said. “We do know they remained in touch while he was in state prison.”