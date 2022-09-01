Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs for fire risk: Here’s what you need to know

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced that Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 200,000 SUVs that pose a risk for catching fire.

The recall is for a total of six models: 2015-2017 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators.

“The front blower motor located behind the glove box may fail,” the recall notice says.

Ford has reported more than two dozen fires in connection with the motor, according to a document in the recall notice. One injury has also been reported.

Letters to owners of potentially affected vehicles are expected to be mailed Sept. 12, which states that dealers will replace the front blower motor at no cost to the consumer.

Ford has dealt with other recalls this year.

In May, the company said some 2021 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators were being recalled due to a risk of catching fire. In July, the company expanded the recall, while also issuing a new one for certain Ford Escapes, Mavericks and Lincoln Corsairs over fire hazards, according to Reuters.