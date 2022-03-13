Flash freeze leads to pileup of more than 70 cars on Pennsylvania highway

A storm system on the East Coast this weekend led to a 73-vehicle pileup on a Pennsylvania highway just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.

Pennsylvania State Police said that 10 people sustained injuries in the massive incident on Interstate 581 in Cumberland County. In a statement on Twitter, a trooper said injuries ranged from “minor to moderate." Injured parties were transported to local hospitals in order to be evaluated and treated by medical staff.

State police also said that of the 73 vehicles involved, 43 were damaged.

A section of I-581 was closed for approximately four hours while an investigation into the crash occurred.

NBC10, an NBC News affiliate in Philadelphia, reported that snow and high winds began to build up throughout the state on Saturday, making driving conditions difficult. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team warned there could be a “flash freeze” due to falling temperatures.

News of the crash was first reported just after 2 p.m. on Saturday by the verified Twitter account for Trooper Megan Ammerman; when TODAY contacted the state police for comment, they were directed to the Twitter statement.

The initial update, which incorrectly stated the incident was in Dauphin County, shared that the highway was shut down near the seven mile mark and was expected to be closed for a few hours following a “multiple vehicle crash.”

Just after 3:00 p.m., the account warned drivers to avoid the area, tweeting that, “as of right now, 73 vehicles have been involved in this crash on 581. Multiple injuries (no life threatening at this time). The road will be closed for several more hours.”

Less than an hour later, the account shared one final update, writing, “There will be buses coming to pick up people involved in the crash and taking them to New Cumberland Borough fire department.”

“Please allow the buses to get to the scene,” the tweet continued. “Thank you to the New Cumberland FD for the warming and reunification location.”

