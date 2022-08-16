Ezra Miller seeking treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’

Actor Ezra Miller said they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" in the wake of multiple run-ins with the law and allegations of abuse in the last two years.

"The Flash" star, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, issued a statement to NBC News through a spokesperson in their first comments following troubling incidents this year that included a charge of felony burglary in Vermont and an arrest in Hawaii.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in the statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Miller, 29, was charged with felony burglary earlier this month in the latest of multiple legal issues for the "Fantastic Beasts" star.

Authorities accused them of stealing multiple bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont, while no one was home at the time. They have been ordered to appear for arraignment on Sept. 26, police said.

That incident came on the heels of an arrest in Hawaii that happened earlier this year. Miller was arrested in March on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hilo after allegedly yelling obscenities at patrons while they sang karaoke and grabbing the microphone from a woman who was singing, police said.

The harassment charge was later dismissed, and Miller pled no contest to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs.

In June, a mother in Massachusetts was granted a temporary order of protection against Miller after a judge found that the woman's 12-year-old child faced “substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.” The order does not contain any allegations against Miller.

Miller had not issued any comment through their spokesperson on any of the incidents until Monday's statement.

Miller is the star of the feature film "The Flash," a $200 million movie that Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav said earlier this month will be released on June 23, 202, despite a social media campaign calling on the studio to pull the film due to the allegations against Miller.