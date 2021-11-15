Ezra Blount, 9-year-old Astroworld victim, dies

Ezra Blount, the nine-year-old victim of the Astroworld concert, has died, TODAY can confirm. His passing brings the death toll of the tragedy to 10.

Lawyers for the child’s family released a statement Sunday night.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” the statement said. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Ezra Blount. Courtesy Ben Crump

Ezra and his father, Treston Blount, had traveled to Houston to attend Astroworld and see Scott. The 9-year-old was on his father’s shoulders when concertgoers began to crush into each other. Treston passed out and his son fell to the ground. When he later woke up, Ezra was nowhere to be found.

According to the statement, Ezra sustained “life-threatening injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma on life support in an attempt to combat his brain, liver and kidney trauma.”

Travis Blount with Ezra. Courtesy Ben Crump

Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, tweeted Sunday night sharing his condolences.

“I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening,” he wrote. “Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra. st #AstroWorld”

TODAY has reached out reps for Scott, Drake, Astroworld Festival, Cactus Jack Records and Live Nation for comment on the child's passing

Ezra joins nine others who died: Mirza Baig, 27; Rodolfo Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; Franco Patiño, 21; Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20; John Hilgert, 14; Axel Acosta Avila, 21; Brianna Rodriguez, 16, and Bharti Shahani, 22.