Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph at twice the legal limit of alcohol before he slammed into another car, killing that driver, officials said Wednesday.

Ruggs was in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace during his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Members of the Clark County Fire Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department work the scene of a fatal accident on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The 22-year-old, who has been charged with DUI resulting in death, was behind the wheel of a Corvette that slammed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 at 3:39 a.m. PDT on Tuesday near South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, police said.

The Toyota caught fire and the female driver inside was killed.

Ruggs was clocked 156 mph 2.5 seconds before impact and traveling at 127 mph at impact, according to prosecutors.

Blood was drawn from Ruggs shortly after the crash, showing an alcohol level of .161, twice the legal limit for driving under the influence in Nevada, prosecutors said.

Ruggs, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders, warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Chris Unger / Getty Images file

He was cut by the Raiders late Tuesday.

Ruggs had been playing in his second NFL season out of Alabama. In 20 games of his young NFL career with the Raiders, Ruggs has caught 50 passes for 921 yards and four touchdowns.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

This story was originally published on NBCNews.com.