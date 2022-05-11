Ex-corrections officer accused of helping Alabama inmate escape died by suicide, coroner says

The former Alabama corrections officer accused of helping murder suspect Casey White escape from jail and leading police on a 10-day manhunt died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The two were captured following a car chase in Evansville, Indiana on Monday that ended with a wreck. Then, Vicky White apparently turned the gun on herself, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said on Monday.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed from her injuries. The local coroner’s office announced she had died at 7:06 p.m. CT in Deaconess Hospital on Monday night.

Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office concluded she had died by suicide.

The two had left the jail under false pretenses on April 29, officials have said, and then went on the run.

Tuesday, investigators from Vanderburgh County, Indiana, announced they had located several weapons in the car when the couple was captured, along with several wigs and $29,000 in cash.

Casey White told investigators after his arrest that they’d planned a shootout “at the stake of both of them losing their lives,” Wedding said.

The U.S. Marshals Service told reporters that when Casey White got out of the car during the capture, he asked for help.

“Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head, and I didn’t do it,” he reportedly said.