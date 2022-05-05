Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year relationship, police say

The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her driving hours to visit him at a state prison.

Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a number of violent crimes and also has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told NBC News correspondent Sam Brock on TODAY Thursday that Vicky White repeatedly drove more than two hours to a state prison in Donaldson, Alabama, to see Casey White (no relation) over a period of at least two years and "maybe longer."

"He was here in 2020 for an arraignment and preliminary hearing, and when he finished that, he went back to state prison," Singleton said. "We do know they remained in touch while he was in state prison."

Alabama state officials told NBC News that any logs or video of the visits between the two at the state prison "aren't ready for release."

The detail of their prison visits comes after authorities said on Wednesday that the two had a "special relationship" that included regular correspondence and meetings after her work hours.

White filed her retirement papers a day before the two disappeared, police said. Also, court records show she sold her house five weeks ago at well below market value for $95,000, which has police concerned that she was just looking to make some quick cash.

The situation has left many of White's former colleagues in disbelief, as she was a four-time Employee of the Year with a spotless record.

"This could happen with the best of the folks," Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said on TODAY Thursday. "Vicky White, I would trust with my life. She’s that kind of solid person.”

Now she has a warrant out for her arrest on charges of permitting or aiding in White’s escape. Singleton also said Wednesday that she is no longer employed with the sheriff's office without saying if she's been fired.

The 6-foot-9 inmate and 5-foot-5 corrections officer have not been seen since leaving the jail together last week. New surveillance video from a gas station shows the pair driving on a local road in her patrol car. The two ditched the car for a Ford Edge getaway car that was later found in Florence, Alabama.

Authorities say he could have changed his clothes and his appearance and that the two may be heavily armed. Casey White has also threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Vicky White owned an AR-15, a shotgun and another pistol as personal weapons, according to Singleton.

"But I think the fact that she owns them, I think it’s a fair assumption that they’re with them," he told Brock.

The U.S. Marshals Service says it has zero credible information as to what direction the two might be traveling. One commander deputy told Brock that in his 20-plus years on the job this is the first case where they do not have anything solid.